Fort Worth Man Earns Nearly $10,000 on Resale App in 1 Year

Johnny Francisco has mastered the art of turning old clothing and accessories into quick cash.

His girlfriend introduced him to a number of fashion apps like Depop, Offer Up and Grailed, but he eventually struck gold on Poshmark.

"I had this scarf literally since high school. It was a Ralph Lauren Polo scarf. That was really the first one for me. When I sold that scarf I said, 'Okay, this could be something,'" Francisco said.

And that something translated into nearly $10,000 in just one year.

"It's not just used clothing. There's plenty of new clothing as well," he said.



Fashion apps have made it easy for people like Francisco to scratch their entrepreneurial itch.

They're free for to join, but there are seller fees:

For Grailed there is a 6 percent commission, plus applicable Paypal fees.

Depop automatically charges a 10 percent fee on the total transaction amount, including shipping costs and Paypal fees.

Poshmark takes a flat commission of $2.95 for all sales under $15 and 20 percent commission for sales over $15.

And Facebook marketplace doesn't charge any selling fees.

But no matter the platform, Francisco's secrets to sales are the same:

-His number one tip: always have good lighting. He said you want to find a room with a lot of natural light, or even use your flash.

-You'll also want to take clear pictures from different angles.

-Be sure to have a descriptive title and caption.

But he's not just a seller. Francisco said he likes to shop on the fashion apps, too.

"If I have buyer's remorse, I can turn around and just post it again," he said.

Francisco said his initial goal was to only make $1,000 off the fashion app, but he certainly surpassed that.

For 2018, he says his goal is to make anywhere from $15,000 to $20,000.