Fort Worth Man Dies After Electronic Cigarette Explodes

What to Know William Eric Brown died after an electronic cigarette exploded and cut his artery, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner.

He passed away several day after the incident, in the hospital, when doctors tried to remove a three-inch piece of metal from his head.

His grandmother, Alice Brown, said she hoped others would recognize the dangers of vape pens.

A Fort Worth man died last month after an electronic cigarette exploded and cut his artery, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner.

William Eric Brown, 24, died January 29 at John Peter Smith Hospital due to "penetrating trauma from exploding vaporizer pen," the medical examiner said, noting the explosion cut his left carotid artery.

The report did not identify the brand of electronic cigarette or offer other details.

Brown's grandmother Alice Brown said he went to a shop in the 4500 block of Golden Triangle to buy some vaping products. An employee at the store said Brown never entered the store but declined further comment.

The medical examiner's website listed the store as the location where the incident occurred.

"He said, 'I'll be right back granny,'" Alice Brown said.

The pen exploded while he was sitting in his car in front of the store, she said. He was rushed to the hospital by ambulance.

William Brown was a certified electrician who took good care of her and her family, Alice Brown said.

He died several days after the incident after doctors had difficulty removing a three-inch piece of jagged metal from his head, she said.

Alice Brown said what happened to her grandson should serve as a lesson about how dangerous vaping pens can be.

"He was talking when he got to the hospital," she said. "Now he's got a new address in heaven."

Brown may be the second person to die in the United States from an exploding vape pen.

In May, a Florida man died from a "projectile wound to the head" after an electronic cigarette exploded, according to The New York Times.