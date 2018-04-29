Fort Worth Library Writes Off $11.5 Million in Unpaid Fines

The Fort Worth Library is writing off $11,524,662 in unpaid fines older than three years partly because of data lost in computer upgrades, officials say.

The city will stop trying to collect patrons' debts dating back to the early 1990's and will focus on $2.8 million in patron debts from the past three years, according to a memo given to city council members.

The library collects fines for books that are returned late and charges fees for items that are never returned.

"Nearly all of the records prior to 2010 lack sufficient information for any collection efforts," the memo said.

A collection company hired by the city considers it unlikely that unpaid accounts will be collected after three years, according to the document.

Even if the city wanted to collect on the older debts, key information was lost in two computer software upgrades, the memo said.

"This means that we have records assigned to patron accounts that cannot be linked to a book or other materials and even if the item is returned, the fee cannot be cleared," it said.