Fort Worth Library Drops Fines, Late Fees

As of Tuesday, Oct. 1, any and all outstanding debts to the Fort Worth Public Library will be wiped clean

By Ben Russell

Published 32 minutes ago

    Late fees are officially a thing of the past in the Fort Worth Public Library system.

    As of Tuesday, Oct. 1, the library has wiped clean any outstanding fines for overdue books or movies, and it has unblocked the accounts of approximately 18,000 people who had previously accrued a minimum of $5 in late fees.

    The only financial penalties that borrowers will face moving forward are for items that are truly lost, or are returned with damage. But the Fort Worth library will not block someone’s account, and prevent them from checking out items, until and unless they have accrued $50 in fines for lost or damaged items.

    The change in policy is an attempt to get people to use the library system.

