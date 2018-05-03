Fort Worth Launches Subcommittee to Study Bike Share Programs - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Launches Subcommittee to Study Bike Share Programs

By Larry Collins

Published 2 hours ago

    The bike share dilemma in Dallas has garnered national attention and criticism from many locals. Now, Fort Worth City Council has formed a subcommittee to weigh the city’s options for bike share programs.

    Fort Worth already has a bike share program with docking stations, but a dockless program is a possibility as well.

    The subcommittee of four may suggest not only “yes” or “no” to dockless bike sharing, but also could suggest to take a “wait and see” approach to gauge how other cities handle what’s becoming in some areas. The subcommittee hopes to have recommendations within the next two months.

    The group is also looking into what is working well in other cities, such as Austin, and the limited program in Arlington.

    Subcommittee chairman Jason Lamers said there is also a possibility of a pilot program, but says if that is the recommendation, it will not be a “free for all” which has caused issues across North Texas.

    Fort Worth residents are both welcomed and encouraged to offer input and suggestions.

