Fort Worth Landmark Gets Facelift

Fort Worth’s Pioneer Tower has been one of the city’s most iconic landmarks since its construction in 1936 but has admittedly seen better days.

But starting in early February, after the end of the stock show, work will begin to restore the national landmark to its original luster.

“We’re really thrilled about it, it needs to happen,” Jerre Tracy, Executive Director of non-profit Historic Fort Worth said.

As part of the project, the building will be cleaned, its structural integrity improved and lights that have not functioned in years will be replaced.

“It will be bright, they are going to be LED’s and it will really command the attention it’s always deserved,” Tracy said.

City planners expect for the $3.75 million dollar project to be finished by November, when the nearby Dickies Arena is scheduled to open.