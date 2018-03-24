Fort Worth was one of more than 800 “March for Our Lives” protests happening on Saturday.

Lucy Ariole and Lillian Scott, both juniors at Paschal High School, worked with the city to put together the march in Fort Worth.

“I am a student, and I could be the next victim… any of us could be,” said Ariole.

Thousands of students, teachers, and parents showed up for the protest at the Tarrant County Courthouse.

“We thought it would be a very small thing, but we’re really blown away,” said Scott.

The event started with a rally and speeches given by students, followed by the march and more speeches.

There were a few counter protesters, but the march remained peaceful.

The Fort Worth Police Department was on site to make sure things went smoothly.