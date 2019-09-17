The Fort Worth ISD school board voted Tuesday to uphold its decision to terminate the contract of a teacher who reportedly sent anti-immigrant tweets to President Donald Trump.

The district announced the decision in a tweet Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday's vote to terminate Georgia Clark's contract came after a Sept. 10 meeting at which school board members tabled the vote, saying they needed more time to make a final decision.

The board voted unanimously to fire Clark in June, but an independent examiner, appointed the Texas Education Agency, who looked at the case then recommended the school board reinstate the teacher, according to the district.

Clark, who taught English at Carter-Riverside High School, reported undocumented students in her school district in the tweets. She tweeted the school had been "taken over" by "illegal students from Mexico," adding that Trump was elected "on the promise that a wall would be built in order to protect our borders."

The tweets have since been deleted.