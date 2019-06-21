Parents who need to register their children for the 2019-2020 school year in the Fort Worth Independent School District can do so online beginning July 1.

The district said beginning at midnight July 1, registrations for all Fort Worth ISD students can be done at fwisd.org/register. Online registration is for all students, both new and returning, and is a "must do" in order to be enrolled in the Fort Worth ISD.

The process for returning students is fast and should take from five to 10 minutes, the district said, using your student's individual Snapcode -- a 15-digit combination of numbers and letters unique to each student. Parents, or students, can log on and confirm information previously supplied or update any new information.

Snapcodes, the district said, were sent out with this year's final report cards. Superintendent Kent Scribner sent out a video in early June explaining where parents could find their child's Snapcode on his or her final report card.

Families of new students will find the process easy as well, with instructions for uploading any necessary documents. On or after July 1, parents can click the Registration button, and create an account.

Parents with questions are advised to call the Parent Information Line at 817-814-2070.