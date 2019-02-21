Fort Worth ISD Looks to Extend School Day - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

Fort Worth ISD Looks to Extend School Day

Stakeholders have until Friday to vote on two options to extend the school day.

By Larry Collins

Published 54 minutes ago | Updated 43 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Fort Worth ISD Looks to Extend School Day
    NBC 5

    What to Know

    • A Fort Worth ISD representative explained the extra time would allow for an extra class period for electives.

    • It could also give time for students to make up classes outside of summer school and for student advisory periods.

    Fort Worth ISD stakeholders, including parents, students and teachers, are making an important decision about the future length of the school day. They are choosing between a 435-minute day and a 450-minute day.

    Parents reached out to NBC 5 wondering how the additional time would be used in the school day.

    A Fort Worth ISD representative explained the extra time would allow for an extra class period for electives, time for students to make up classes outside of summer school and student advisory periods.

    Stakeholders have until Friday to vote on two options. Based on the survey responses, a recommendation for the 2019-2020 calendar will be presented to the Fort Worth ISD Board of Education for consideration at its next board meeting on Feb. 26.

    Chanel Visionary Karl Lagerfeld Dies at 85

    [NATL] Chanel Visionary Karl Lagerfeld Dies at 85

    Karl Lagerfeld, the powerhouse designer behind French luxury brands Fendi, Chanel and Karl Lagerfeld, has died.

    (Published Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019)

    Adjusted times would be:

    435-Minute Day:

    Elementary

    5 more minutes to the school day

    Secondary

    No change (0 addition minutes)

    Top News Photos: Winter Storm Blankets East Coast

    [NATL] Top News Photos: Winter Storm Blankets East Coast
    Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

    School Start Date: Aug. 19

    School End Date: May 28

    End Date After Memorial Day

    450-Minute Day:

    Times will be adjusted to include ….

    Elementary

    Father, Grandfather Among 5 Victims of Illinois Shooting

    [NATL] Father, Grandfather Among 5 Victims of the Aurora, Ill., Shooting

    A grandfather of eight, a father of three, a "gentle giant," a loving husband and a 21-year-old intern starting his first day on the job died when a gunman opened fire as he was being fired from his job at the Henry Pratt Company. 

    (Published Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019)

    20 more minutes to the school day

    Secondary

    15 more minutes to the school day

    School Start Date: Aug. 19

    School End Date: May 21

    End Date Before Memorial Day

    Aurora Ill. Shooting: Victims Identified

    [NATL] Aurora Ill. Shooting: Victims Identified

    Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman released the names of the 5 victims who were gunned down Friday by their coworker at the Henry Pratt company.

    (Published Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019)

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices