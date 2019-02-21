Fort Worth ISD Looks to Extend School Day

What to Know A Fort Worth ISD representative explained the extra time would allow for an extra class period for electives.

It could also give time for students to make up classes outside of summer school and for student advisory periods.

Fort Worth ISD stakeholders, including parents, students and teachers, are making an important decision about the future length of the school day. They are choosing between a 435-minute day and a 450-minute day.

Parents reached out to NBC 5 wondering how the additional time would be used in the school day.

A Fort Worth ISD representative explained the extra time would allow for an extra class period for electives, time for students to make up classes outside of summer school and student advisory periods.

Stakeholders have until Friday to vote on two options. Based on the survey responses, a recommendation for the 2019-2020 calendar will be presented to the Fort Worth ISD Board of Education for consideration at its next board meeting on Feb. 26.

Adjusted times would be:

435-Minute Day:

Elementary

5 more minutes to the school day

Secondary

No change (0 addition minutes)

School Start Date: Aug. 19

School End Date: May 28

End Date After Memorial Day

450-Minute Day:

Times will be adjusted to include ….

Elementary

20 more minutes to the school day

Secondary

15 more minutes to the school day

School Start Date: Aug. 19

School End Date: May 21

End Date Before Memorial Day

