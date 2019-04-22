Fort Worth ISD is asking parents to help them combat social media threats made against its schools and students, the district says.

Superintendent Kent P. Scribner wrote a message Monday to Fort Worth ISD parents to ask them to do their part to help stem threats made on social media.

The letter comes a day after a threat was made on social media against Eastern Hills High School.

"I cannot emphasize strongly enough that such acts are a CRIME [sic]. Some of the students involved in sending these threats have already been arrested," Scribner wrote in his letter. "Make no doubt about it - we will prosecute anyone who perpetrates such criminal activity."

Monday went by without an incident at Eastern Hills, but there was increased police presence at the school, Fort Worth police said.

Eastern Hills High School has 1,054 students enrolled, but 496 missed school Monday, Fort Worth ISD said. That's compared to 80 students missing school on Friday.

The district said it would continue to work with Fort Worth police to resolve threats made against its campuses, but encouraged parents to "take an active role in understanding their children's use of social media."