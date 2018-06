The Fort Worth Independent School District Board of Trustees approved a two-percent pay raise for employees on Tuesday night.

The 2018-2019 budget included a two-percent raise for employees and a boost in starting pay of $1,000 for new teachers hired by the district. That brings starting pay for a new teacher up to $53,000 a year.

Video Travel Ban Leaves North Texas Family Divided

The budget was passed by the board in a six to three vote.