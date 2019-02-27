Fort Worth ISD stakeholders, including parents, students and teachers, are making an important decision about the future length of the school day. They are choosing between a 435-minute day and a 450-minute day. (Published Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019)

What to Know A Fort Worth ISD representative explained the extra time would allow for an extra class period for electives.

It could also give time for students to make up classes outside of summer school and for student advisory periods.

Fort Worth ISD officially approved a 435-minute day for elementary school schedules, adding five minutes to the schedule. The changes won't impact secondary schedules, a district spokesman said.

The extra time would allow for an extra class period for electives, time for students to make up classes outside of summer school and student advisory periods, the district said last week.

Adjusted times would be:

435-Minute Day:

Elementary

5 more minutes to the school day

Secondary

No change (0 addition minutes)

School Start Date: Aug. 19

School End Date: May 28

End Date After Memorial Day