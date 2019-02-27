What to Know
A Fort Worth ISD representative explained the extra time would allow for an extra class period for electives.
It could also give time for students to make up classes outside of summer school and for student advisory periods.
Fort Worth ISD officially approved a 435-minute day for elementary school schedules, adding five minutes to the schedule. The changes won't impact secondary schedules, a district spokesman said.
Adjusted times would be:
435-Minute Day:
Elementary
5 more minutes to the school day
Secondary
No change (0 addition minutes)
School Start Date: Aug. 19
School End Date: May 28
End Date After Memorial Day