Fort Worth I-35W Project Nearly Complete

After four years, a massive $1.4 billon construction project along I-35W north of downtown Fort Worth is 97 percent done, according to the Texas Department of Transportation, Friday, June 29, 2018.

After four years, a massive $1.4 billion construction project along I-35W north of downtown Fort Worth is 97 percent done, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The project will add two toll lanes in each direction, easing years of congestion.

The extra lanes are expected to open by the end of the summer and the entire project should be done by the end of the year, said Tommy Williamson, a spokesman for North Tarrant Express, the private company building the toll roads.

"It's exciting to see our hard work come to fruition,” Williamson said. “We're excited to provide mobility and options to the people of Tarrant County."

The price of the tolls will vary. Like other toll roads in the area, the cost will go up with increased traffic.

The 10-mile project stretches from just east of downtown to north of Loop 820.

A four-mile stretch of the highway from the loop south to Northside Drive opened in April – six months early.

But some problem spots will remain.

The transportation department ran out of money to fund a direct ramp from the southbound TEXpress lanes on I-35 to westbound 820.

That’ll be the focus of another project in the next year or two, said TEXDOT spokesman Michael Peters.