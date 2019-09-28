Fort Worth House Party Erupts in Gunfire; 1 Dead, 2 Hurt

One person is dead and two others are wounded after a shooting at a house party in Fort Worth's North Side neighborhood, police say. (Published 11 minutes ago)

One person is dead and two others are wounded after a shooting at a house party in Fort Worth's North Side neighborhood, police say.

Police were called at about 1:30 a.m. to a home in the 1800 block of Gould Avenue, where high school-aged teenagers were reportedly attending a party.

According to police, a disagreement ended with gunfire.

The Dallas Morning News reports Jose Liandro Hernandez of Granbury died at the scene. Police say responding officers found the 20 year old's body in a driveway.

Gas Station Workers Arrested After Brutally Beating 2 Women

Surveillance video was released Thursday from inside a Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania gas station where two women were beaten last Friday during a fight, leading to charges being filed against three men. The video appears to show one of the women knocking down a display inside the store and several men grabbing her before her sister comes into view and fighting continues. (Published Friday, Sept. 27, 2019)

Two others have been hospitalized with injuries not considered to be life-threatening, police say.

No arrests have been made as of this writing.

Homicide detectives are investigating.