Fort Worth House Party Erupts in Gunfire; 1 Dead, 2 Hurt

One person is dead and two others are wounded after a shooting at a house party in Fort Worth's North Side neighborhood, police say.
Police were called at about 1:30 a.m. to a home in the 1800 block of Gould Avenue, where high school-aged teenagers were reportedly attending a party.
According to police, a disagreement ended with gunfire.
The Dallas Morning News reports Jose Liandro Hernandez of Granbury died at the scene. Police say responding officers found the 20 year old's body in a driveway.
Two others have been hospitalized with injuries not considered to be life-threatening, police say.
No arrests have been made as of this writing.
Homicide detectives are investigating.