A family is displaced following a house fire in Fort Worth early Monday morning. (Published 42 minutes ago)

Fire crews responded about 3 a.m. and found heavy smoke and fire at the home in the 1900 block of Stone Hill Drive.

The fire escalated quickly and spread through the roof before crews could contain the blaze, officials say.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.