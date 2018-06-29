Fort Worth Homes Evacuated After Gas Leak Reported

Thirteen Fort Worth homes were evacuated Thursday night after reports of a gas leak, officials said. (Published 47 minutes ago)

Thirteen Fort Worth homes were evacuated Thursday night after reports of a gas leak, officials said. It was later determined three of the 13 were possibly affected and there is no danger to others, Fort Worth Fire officials said.

Fort Worth fire and Atmos officials evacuated the homes in the 120 block of Berkshire Lane about 8 p.m.

The American Red Cross is helping the affected families finding somewhere to stay.

Atmos is checking and repairing the lines for an unknown amount of time but the situation is "under control," fire officials said.