Fort Worth Gas Leak Leads to Recommended Evacuation

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 15 minutes ago

    Residents in north Fort Worth were asked to evacuate their homes due to a gas leak Thursday afternoon, officials say.

    In a tweet at 5:15 p.m., the Fort Worth Fire Department asked that residents on Los Padres Court between Basswood Boulevard and Arcadia Trail evacuate north of Arcadia.

    The department recommended evacuations for residents on Los Padres Court, Catlow Court and San Isabel Court.

    A construction crew struck the gas line when it was putting in cable. The leak seeped into the sanitary sewer system, causing gas to bubble up in homes through sinks and toilets.

    The fire department said residents should be able to return to their homes before 7:00 p.m.

