Fort Worth Flyby: RAF's Red Arrows Over NASJRB, Lockheed

The Royal Air Force's precision flight team the Red Arrows, currently visiting Fort Worth, performed flyovers of the Lockheed Martin facility and NAS JRB Fort Worth Thursday morning between 11 a.m. and 11:20 a.m.

The flight team is in Fort Worth for a series of ground events from Sept. 9 through the 16, and was not expected to perform a show for the public in the skies.

An itinerary of their ground events has not been made public, but part of the scope of the Red Arrows' mission is to enhance trade and investment between the UK and US.

The stop in North Texas is part of the Red Arrows' 2019 North American Tour. Along the way the flight team will take part in air shows, flypasts or ground displays. The ground engagements include "business receptions to sessions highlighting the importance of science, technology, engineering and maths subjects to young people."

The North American visit is the largest ever for the UK flight team. They departed their home base of RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire, UK, before heading to Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada.

The team's tour of North America will end Oct. 8 after a stop in Rapid City.

