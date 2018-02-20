Fort Worth Church Heavily Damaged in Fire

Fort Worth firefighters were called to a report of a large fire Tuesday at St. Jude Baptist Church off Loop 820 on the city's southeast side. (Published Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018)

A church in southeast Fort Worth sustained severe damage in a fire Tuesday night.

Firefighters were called at about 9 p.m. to the St. Jude Baptist Church on the 4200 block of South East Loop 820.

The main section of the church was destroyed, fire officials said, but an extension that was under construction was protected.

The church's pastor said nobody was inside when the fire started.

When the 'Shib Sibs' Saw Leslie Jones in the Crowd, They Knew It Would Be a Good Day

Alex and Maia Shibutani were scanning the crowd before their performance in the ice dance competition at the Olympic Winter Games when they saw a familiar face, "SNL" star Leslie Jones. After that, the "Shib Sibs" took the ice and won a bronze medal. (Published Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018)

The cause of the fire is unknown, and arson investigators were called to the scene, which is standard procedure.

No firefighters were injured.