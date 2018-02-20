Fort Worth Church Heavily Damaged in Fire

A church in southeast Fort Worth sustained severe damage in a fire Tuesday night.
Firefighters were called at about 9 p.m. to the St. Jude Baptist Church on the 4200 block of South East Loop 820.
The main section of the church was destroyed, fire officials said, but an extension that was under construction was protected.
The church's pastor said nobody was inside when the fire started.
The cause of the fire is unknown, and arson investigators were called to the scene, which is standard procedure.
No firefighters were injured.