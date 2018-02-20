Fort Worth Church Heavily Damaged in Fire - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Church Heavily Damaged in Fire

Published at 9:42 PM CST on Feb 20, 2018 | Updated at 11:46 PM CST on Feb 20, 2018

    FW Firefighters Battle Flames at St. Jude Baptist Church

    Fort Worth firefighters were called to a report of a large fire Tuesday at St. Jude Baptist Church off Loop 820 on the city's southeast side. (Published Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018)

    A church in southeast Fort Worth sustained severe damage in a fire Tuesday night.

    Firefighters were called at about 9 p.m. to the St. Jude Baptist Church on the 4200 block of South East Loop 820.

    The main section of the church was destroyed, fire officials said, but an extension that was under construction was protected.

    The church's pastor said nobody was inside when the fire started.

    The cause of the fire is unknown, and arson investigators were called to the scene, which is standard procedure.

    No firefighters were injured.

