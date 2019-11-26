Fort Worth Firefighters Battle 2-Alarm Residential Fire

Fort Worth firefighters are battling a 2-alarm fire on the 8700 block of Golden Sunset Trail.

Firefighters said the fire started in the garage and spread into the attic where it consumed much of the two-story home's roof.

Firefighters said they have taken a defensive approach to fighting the fire. Crews also appear to be working to keep the fire from spreading to nearby homes.

Three people have been displaced by the fire. No injuries have been reported.

