An on-duty Fort Worth firefighter rushed to his own house Wednesday afternoon after neighbors called 911 and reported a fire there. (Published 45 minutes ago)

Fort Worth Firefighter Races to Fire -- At His Own House

An on-duty Fort Worth firefighter rushed to his own house Wednesday afternoon after neighbors called 911 and reported a fire there.

Fire Inspector Alfredo Mercado was working nearby when he heard a report his house in the 1800 block of Grand Avenue was on fire.

His wife and three children have lived there for years, neighbors said.

By the time he and fellow firefighters arrived, flames were already leaping from the roof. Damage to the house is substantial.

"It's always an extra kick in the gut when you know that it's somebody you know or it's actually your house,” said firefighter Kyle Clay.

JoAnn Martindale lives across the street.

"It's scary. It can happen to anybody,” Martindale said. "It went up real quick.”

Mercado and his family were gone when the fire started.

Nobody was hurt.

But they did lose their pet birds.

Six days before Christmas, the firefighter and his family are suddenly without their home.

"This makes us better firefighters,” Clay said. “This stuff hits home with us, it's part of our family, it helps us remind ourselves whenever this happens to anybody, it's happening to a family."

It’s too early to know how the fire started, he said.