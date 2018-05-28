A Fort Worth firefighter is facing charges after police say he placed a hidden camera in his ex-girlfriends bathroom, Monday, May 28, 2018.

Investigators say Edgar Aguilar placed a hidden camera, disguised as a smoke detector inside the woman's bathroom while she was not at home. Police said Aguilar is the father of the woman's child. That child has a key to the woman's home, which is how the woman thinks he got inside.

After the woman spotted the camera and called police, detectives were able to lift a fingerprint off the camera that matched Aguilar's.

When questioned about the camera, Aguilar admitted to police that he installed the camera. Investigators believe that he intended to commit invasive visual recording, however no memory card was found inside the camera and no video footage was found on Aguilar's cell phone.

Aguilar is charged with burglary with intent to commit a felony.

The Fort Worth Fire Department confirms that Aguilar is an employee, but says he is currently on detached duty, meaning he will have no contact with the public.

