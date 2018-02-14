A Fort Worth family is pleading for help with finding the man who killed their loved one, 33-year-old Nicholas Carrillo.

Police have a warrant out for the arrest of Jesus Duran.

Carrillo's family says Duran is the ex-husband of Carrillo's girlfriend. They believe the motive was jealousy and say Carrillo was at home with his two young daughters and four other children when Duran came over and got upset, and that when Carrillo told him to leave, Duran started firing.

"I just want him caught," said Carrillo's mother, Esther Talavera. "I want whoever is hiding him or protecting him, or whoever it is, family or friends, I want him caught. For justice for my son and justice for his daughters. They're so young to be without their dad."

The family is afraid Duran may come back to hurt someone else. They're asking anyone who knows where he is, or may recognize him from photos to call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4222.