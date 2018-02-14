Fort Worth Family Pleading for Help to Find Suspected Killer on the Run - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
OLY-DFW

Fort Worth Family Pleading for Help to Find Suspected Killer on the Run

By Alice Barr

Published 2 hours ago

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Germany    		82313
    2
    Norway    		46313
    3
    Netherlands    		54211
    Complete Olympics Coverage >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Fort Worth Family Pleading for Help to Find Suspected Killer on the Run
    Carrillo Family / NBC 5
    Nicholas Carrillo

    A Fort Worth family is pleading for help with finding the man who killed their loved one, 33-year-old Nicholas Carrillo.

    Police have a warrant out for the arrest of Jesus Duran.

    Carrillo's family says Duran is the ex-husband of Carrillo's girlfriend. They believe the motive was jealousy and say Carrillo was at home with his two young daughters and four other children when Duran came over and got upset, and that when Carrillo told him to leave, Duran started firing.

    "I just want him caught," said Carrillo's mother, Esther Talavera. "I want whoever is hiding him or protecting him, or whoever it is, family or friends, I want him caught. For justice for my son and justice for his daughters. They're so young to be without their dad."

    Feb. 15 Olympics Photos: Shiffrin Wins Gold

    [NATL] Feb. 15 Olympics Highlights in Photos: Shiffrin Wins Gold
    Javier Soriano/AFP/Getty Images

    The family is afraid Duran may come back to hurt someone else. They're asking anyone who knows where he is, or may recognize him from photos to call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4222.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices