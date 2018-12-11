Fort Worth Family of Four Displaced by Fire - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Family of Four Displaced by Fire

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 56 minutes ago

    Fort Worth Fire Department responded to a structure fire late Monday night, Dec. 10.

    A family of four escaped injury and was forced out of their Fort Worth home late Monday after a fire broke out in their attic.

    The Fort Worth Fire Department said they were called to a fire at a home on the 800 block of west Kellis Street at about 11:40 p.m.

    Upon arrival, firefighters spotted light smoke and located the fire in the attic. Fire officials said firefighters were able to attack the fire and quickly knock down the flames.

    The family is believed to receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

    The cause of the fire has not been reported and the damage to the home is not yet clear.

