A family traveling home to Fort Worth from Peru is asking fellow North Texans for help finding their 4-year-old son's lost Paddington Bear.

David Gill said he and his family returned Tuesday from South America and somehow, even after three weeks backpacking in Peru, managed to leave the bear behind at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport near immigration.

The six inch tall Paddington, Gill said, had several adventures in recent weeks, including visiting historic Machu Picchu and Lake Titicaca.

The family briefly thought the bear had been found at DFW Airport, but was disappointed to learn it was a different bear and that their Paddington was still off having his own adventures.

If anyone has seen the bear, please contact David Gill via his Facebook page.