Fort Worth Community Prays for Healing Following Deadly OIS

As hurt, anger and confusion grip the Fort Worth community, the congregation at New Mount Rose Baptist Church turned to their faith Sunday, in search of what they believe the city needs most: healing.

"Our city needs prayer," Pastor Kyev Tatum said. "Our role is to help the city heal and rebuild relationships in love."

The church is just a short drive -- about a mile away -- from Atatiana Jefferson's home.

The 28-year-old was reportedly playing video games with her 8-year-old nephew when she was shot and killed by a Fort Worth Police officer early Saturday morning.

Fort Worth Police Release Call to Non-Emergency Line

The unnamed officer went to the house after a neighbor noticed her door was open and called FWPD's non-emergency dispatch to see if they would do a welfare check.

Tatum went to the neighborhood, near the intersection of Allen Avenue and Mississippi Avenue, just a few hours after the shooting and spoke with Jefferson's family, as well as the neighbor who called police.

They were the topic of his sermon Sunday, which was all about being a good neighbor.

"If one neighbor hurts, all of the neighbors hurt," Tatum said. "In the church, we have a responsibility to help our neighbors get better."

He encouraged the community to lift Jefferson's family and her neighbor up in prayer -- and to demand accountability as the investigation continues.

"It's not out of hatred that we stand for clarity," Tatum said. "It's out of the love that we have for humanity."

Fort Worth police released the audio of a call a neighbor placed to the department's non-emergency line to request a check on the home in which Atatiana Jefferson was shot and killed by an officer. (Published Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019)

And they said it's out of that love that they'll continue to pray.

"You heal through prayer," Tatum said.