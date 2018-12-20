Fort Worth Exceeds Goal For Finding Homes for Homeless Vets

Fort Worth nearly doubled its goal to find homes for 100 homeless veterans. It found homes for 181 of them. (Published 17 minutes ago)

“It took a huge team,” Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price said.

The city teamed up with the Tarrant County Homeless Coalition and other groups to take care of the vets.

Much of the money comes from federal grants but the city also kicked in funding.

One of the vets who was placed in a house is Barry Daniels, 54.

Daniels joined the U.S. Army at age 19.

Later in life, he ended up addicted to drugs, served time in prison and became homeless.

He said he is grateful for the hand up.

“You can’t always rely on handouts all the time,” he said. “It’s great we get them. It’s great we get fed every day and we don’t have to worry about that. But please if you have an addiction seek help and try to go to work and get your life back together.”

He started work recently at the Presbyterian Night Shelter helping pick up trash around the city.

“If I can do it, anybody can do it,” he said.