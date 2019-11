Fort Worth and Crowley independent school districts are opening early Tuesday morning so students won't have to wait outside in the cold.

Crowley ISD

Crowley Learning Center will open at 6:30 a.m., while middle schools and high schools will open at 7 a.m.

Fort Worth ISD

Principals will open campus doors earlier. Custodians will be in early to make sure heaters are working properly, the district said on Facebook.