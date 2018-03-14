Fort Worth Couple Gets Married in White Castle Wedding

A Fort Worth couple has tied the knot in the most nontraditional way. Adam and Whitney had a "White Castle" themed wedding on the Las Vegas strip, complete with a slider patty model wedding cake. And, yes, Whitney's ring... is an onion ring. The couple won the wedding through a contest... and are now on the way to Belgium for their honeymoon. (Published 2 hours ago)

