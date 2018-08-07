Fort Worth Council Hears Plan to Fix Troubled Pension Fund - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

Fort Worth Council Hears Plan to Fix Troubled Pension Fund

City manager's plan includes controversial proposal to reduce retiree benefits

By Scott Gordon

Published 43 minutes ago | Updated 33 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Make your Summer Getaway a Win
    NBC 5 News
    Fort Worth City Manager David Cooke on Tuesday outlined a plan to fix the city’s $1.6 billion pension shortfall, including a controversial proposal that would eliminate a two percent annual cost of living increase for existing retirees, Tuesday, August 7, 2018.

    Fort Worth City Manager David Cooke on Tuesday outlined a plan to fix the city’s $1.6 billion pension shortfall, including a controversial proposal that would eliminate a two percent annual cost of living increase for existing retirees.

    In a presentation to the City Council, Cooke said taxpayers, employees and retirees should all fairly share the cost of saving the troubled fund, which provides retirement benefits for thousands of city employees.

    Cooke’s plan also calls for taxpayers to increase their contribution to the fund by 3 percent and employees by 2.3 percent.

    The plan to scrap the cost of living adjustment, or COLA, has proven most controversial.

    Paul Manafort’s Lavish Lifestyle on Display During Trial

    [NATL] Paul Manafort’s Lavish Lifestyle on Display During Trial

    The Department of Justice has released photos and documents detailing Paul Manafort’s expensive clothing, home renovations, and spending habits.

    (Published Monday, Aug. 6, 2018)

    Manny Ramirez, president of the Fort Worth Police Officers Association, described the idea as a “deal killer.”

    Under Cooke’s plan, retirees who worked for the city for at least 25 years would still receive a yearly increase – but only on the first $20,300 they receive. And that’s only for those grandfathered into the older pension plan. Workers hired now get no yearly increase when they retire.

    Employee groups have protested that the city itself should pay more to rescue the fund.

    Cooke's recommendation came after three years of discussion.

    The council is set to vote on the changes in September.

    Employees must then approve the plan in September or the state could take over the fund and mandate adjustments.

    Tornado in Canada Kills 1, Destroys Homes

    [NATL] Tornado in Canada Kills 1, Destroys Homes

    A tornado in Manitoba, Canada, on Friday killed one man and left destruction in its wake.

    (Published Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018)

    The debate over how to save the pension fund from insolvency is playing out as the city is financially healthy overall and plans to reduce its property tax rate by two cents in 2019.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices