Fort Worth Could Start More Recycling Programs

Fort Worth city council could vote on a measure that would revolutionize recycling in the city.

The city hopes to use grant money that would fund a number of projects, including equipment that would recycle Styrofoam and create an option to sell it.

Frisco is currently the only city in North Texas making money from their recycled Styrofoam.

Fort Worth could also create a food scrap drop-off, which would curb food waste.

There’s also the option of a mobile repair cafe that would offer community events with free repair of items, including electronics, power tools, jewelry and bicycles.

The plan is to keep the items in homes and out of landfills.