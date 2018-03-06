Fort Worth Could Start More Recycling Programs - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Fort Worth Could Start More Recycling Programs

Frisco is currently the only city in North Texas making money from their recycled Styrofoam.

By Larry Collins

Published at 5:38 AM CST on Mar 6, 2018 | Updated at 5:39 AM CST on Mar 6, 2018

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Fort Worth Could Start More Recycling Programs

    Fort Worth city council could vote on a measure that would revolutionize recycling in the city.

    The city hopes to use grant money that would fund a number of projects, including equipment that would recycle Styrofoam and create an option to sell it.

    Frisco is currently the only city in North Texas making money from their recycled Styrofoam.

    Fort Worth could also create a food scrap drop-off, which would curb food waste.

    There’s also the option of a mobile repair cafe that would offer community events with free repair of items, including electronics, power tools, jewelry and bicycles.

    The plan is to keep the items in homes and out of landfills.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices