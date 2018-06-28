Fort Worth Considers Making Certain Signs Smaller

When it comes to the size of business signs, bigger is not necessarily better.

Fort Worth city leaders are considering a plan to make certain signs smaller to cut clutter.

Right now, so-called pylon signs are limited by law to 25 feet high and 16 feet wide.

Pylon signs are typically posted in front of small shopping centers and advertise multiple businesses.

A proposed change would limit them to 20 feet high and 12 feet wide.

The message area of signs would be reduced from 300 square feet to 200 square feet.

The City Council is set to vote on the change Aug. 7.

Any change would affect the construction of future signs and not existing ones.