A person is caught on surveillance footage taking socks that were intended for donation to the homeless. (Published 5 minutes ago)

A Fort Worth neighborhood stepped up after a family's bin of socks to be donated to the homeless was stolen.

For the past three years, Kyle Jensen and his family have set out bins in the Park Glen subdivision of Fort Worth to collect socks as part of what they call Socktober.

Jensen said that each year, their goal is to collect 1,000 pairs of socks. In 2018, that goal was met almost immediately with help from the neighborhood. This year, however, the Jensen family's sock collection efforts were hampered after one of their sock bins was stolen.

On Saturday, Jensen said he and his son went outside to play catch and check one of their bins, only to discover that roughly 200 pairs of socks had been taken. Jensen said that although he was frustrated, he did not call the police. Instead, he turned to his community for help.

"I was like 'Hey neighborhood, let's fix this, I know there's more good out there than bad,'" Jensen said. With the help of the neighborhood, Jensen and his family collected 203 pairs of socks on Sunday alone.

Jensen said that while he would like to get the stolen socks back, he is more focused on setting a good example for his son.

"I just want to prove to my son that there are more good people out there than bad and to not let the ones that are creating a grudge be your focus," Jensen said.

The Jensen family's efforts were inspired by the Kid President web series creator Brad Montague who launched the Socktober movement in 2015 as a way to help to homeless. Jensen also said his family was inspired by their desire to serve their community and their belief that everyone should do something to give back.

The Jensen's Socktober sock collection ends on Thursday, Nov. 7. The socks will be taken to Broadway Baptist Church in Fort Worth, and any remaining socks will be given to a shelter.