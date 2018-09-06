Skipper Glenn Crawley was charged Thursday with 10 counts of lewd molestation of a child in Tulsa.

A celebrated coach charged with sexually assaulting three preteen gymnasts in Fort Worth faces 10 more charges from women who say he did the same to them 20 years ago and avoided consequences by bouncing around North Texas gyms where owners didn’t know about his past.

Skipper Glenn Crawley, 51, was charged Thursday with 10 counts of lewd molestation of a child in Tulsa, Sgt. Jillian Phippen said. He currently remains in a Tarrant County jail, with two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14.

"Skipper states unequivocally that he is innocent," his attorney, Adrian Crane said, before the charges were filed in Oklahoma.

FW Gymnastics Coach Arrested, Accused of Child Sex Abuse