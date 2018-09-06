Fort Worth Coach Accused of Molesting Gymnasts Faces 10 New Charges - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Fort Worth Coach Accused of Molesting Gymnasts Faces 10 New Charges

Skipper Glenn Crawley was accused of sexually assaulting three preteen gymnasts in August

By Sara Coello - The Dallas Morning News

Published 10 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Host the Event of a Lifetime at the WinStar Convention Center
    Tarrant County Sheriff's Office
    Skipper Glenn Crawley was charged Thursday with 10 counts of lewd molestation of a child in Tulsa.

    A celebrated coach charged with sexually assaulting three preteen gymnasts in Fort Worth faces 10 more charges from women who say he did the same to them 20 years ago and avoided consequences by bouncing around North Texas gyms where owners didn’t know about his past.

    Skipper Glenn Crawley, 51, was charged Thursday with 10 counts of lewd molestation of a child in Tulsa, Sgt. Jillian Phippen said. He currently remains in a Tarrant County jail, with two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14.

    "Skipper states unequivocally that he is innocent," his attorney, Adrian Crane said, before the charges were filed in Oklahoma.

    Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.

    FW Gymnastics Coach Arrested, Accused of Child Sex Abuse

    Fort Worth Gymnastics Coach Arrested, Accused of Child Sex Abuse

    Fort Worth police say Skipper Glenn Crawley was arrested Wednesday after authorities executed a warrant at an Indianapolis residence. He is being held at an Indiana jail, pending extradition. Police said Crawley did not leave the state to avoid arrest.

    (Published Friday, Aug. 3, 2018)

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices