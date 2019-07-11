Fort Worth Church Damaged in Storm - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Church Damaged in Storm

Lightning strikes were also the suspected cause of several house fires across North Texas Wednesday night

By Larry Collins

Published 55 minutes ago | Updated 12 minutes ago

    The strong storm that traveled through North Texas Wednesday night left a trail of damage that includes Hallmark Baptist Church in Fort Worth.

    Part of the church’s office facility was damaged during the storm. A large part of the side of the building was left hanging down, exposing insulation and an upper portion of the building.

    Early Friday morning, clean up had not started and large pieces on insulation could be seen blown off the building.

    There were no immediate reports of injuries.

    Lightning strikes were also the suspected cause of several house fires across North Texas Wednesday night.

