Fort Worth Volunteers Help Less Fortunate on Christmas Morning

By Jack Highberger

Published 6 minutes ago

    For over 30 years a parking lot outside of downtown Fort Worth has become a Christmas destination.

    "There are people that are being fed and people receiving clothes today, people receiving whatever they need, who otherwise would not have these things," Open Door Church pastor Troy Brewer said.

    Brewer said he can remember when there were just a handful of volunteers. In the years since, the event has grown and he estimated volunteers would give out 100,000 pounds of food and clothing on Christmas Day.

    "It's motivating because it wasn't that long ago that I was on the other side of the table. I never thought I'd need this, I never did but it's nice,” Michael Willis, among those receiving items, said.

    For volunteers, the choice to spend Christmas day giving back also allowed an opportunity to gain new perspective.

    "For me, it was important to give back and show my kids that even though you've got a family, there's kids out there that are not doing as good as you are," volunteer Lee Nailon said.

