By Kaitlin Griffin

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 49 minutes ago

    A Fort Worth child is in the hospital after his father found him with a cord from a computer keyboard wrapped around his neck Sunday, police say.

    The 1-year-old child was found alive Sunday in the 3700 block of Vaucluse Drive and was taken to a local hospital, police said. According to officials, the child will be taken to a second hospital in Fort Worth.

    Fort Worth police said they did not know the child's current condition.

    Police said the Crimes Against Children Unit was investigating the incident.

