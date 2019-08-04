A Fort Worth child is in the hospital after his father found him with a cord from a computer keyboard wrapped around his neck Sunday, police say.

The 1-year-old child was found alive Sunday in the 3700 block of Vaucluse Drive and was taken to a local hospital, police said. According to officials, the child will be taken to a second hospital in Fort Worth.

Fort Worth police said they did not know the child's current condition.

Police said the Crimes Against Children Unit was investigating the incident.