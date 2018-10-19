FW Chief Joel Fitzgerald Takes New Job With Baltimore Police

Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald is taking the position as Baltimore's next police chief, according to Mayor Betsy Price. (Published 2 minutes ago)

He is taking over a department where the commissioner resigned.

"It appears he has taken the police chief spot in Baltimore. He's done a good job in Ft. Worth and I wish him the best in this new position," Price said.

Fitzgerald joined the Fort Worth Police Department as Chief in Oct. 2015.

He is a member of the Major Cities Chief's Association and International Association of Chiefs of Police.

Before arriving in Fort Worth, Fitzgerald was chief in Allentown, Pennsylvania in 2013 and chief in Missouri City, Texas in 2009. He started in at the Philadelphia Police Department.

Last month, Fitzgerald led the department while they dealth with the loss of fallen officer Garrett Hull. Hull was the only officer to die in the line of duty during Fitzgerald's time with the department.

