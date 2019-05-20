What to Know Joel Fitzgerald fired, city manager says a change of leadership is needed.

Mayor Betsy Price asked City Manager David Cooke to get to the bottom of a "confrontation" involving the chief that occurred last week.

Fitzgerald reportedly accepted a job late last year to be the police commissioner in Baltimore. He later withdrew his candidacy.

Joel Fitzgerald is out as the chief of police for the nation's 15th largest city, terminated by the Fort Worth city manager Monday who said a change in leadership was necessary for the citizens and the men and women of the police department.

"As the City Manager for the City of Fort Worth, it is my responsibility to make decisions and recommendations in the best interest of this community," said City Manager David Cooke in a prepared statement. "Today, I've made the decision to remove Joel Fitzgerald as the Chief of Police for the Fort Worth Police Department."

Cooke said Executive Assistant Chief Edwin Kraus, who has been with the department since 1992, has been named interim Chief of Police.

Fitzgerald has been on the hot seat since late last year when it was revealed he applied for a job as the top cop in Baltimore and had been named the lone finalist. He later withdrew his candidacy for police commissioner saying he was focused on his son's health.

Last week, he confronted the leader of a state police union (CLEAT) over being kicked out of the association for registering with the wrong credentials.

CLEAT said on May 10 that Fitzgerald attempted to bypass regular protocol and joined the statewide organization without being a member of the local Fort Worth Police Union first.

Fort Worth Police Chief in Hot Seat Over Heated 'Confrontation'

Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald is in the hot seat after reports of a heated confrontation at a national event honoring fallen officers in Washington, D.C. He says there was no confrontaton, but the mayor is asking the city manager to get to the bottom of it. (Published Friday, May 17, 2019)

NBC 5 is told that the confrontation between Fitzgerald and CLEAT President, Austin Sgt. Todd Harrison was after an awards banquet and dinner on Sunday as the group gathered to take a photo with the widow of fallen Fort Worth Police Officer Garrett Hull.

Mayor Betsy Price, last week, asked Cooke to get to the bottom of the incident with the CLEAT saying the city holds their officers, including the chief, to a high standard.

Fitzgerald, who is originally from Philadelphia, became the Fort Worth chief in October 2015. He was previously the chief of Allentown, Pennsylvania and Missouri City, Texas after working with the Philadelphia Police Department for 17 years. As the chief of the Fort Worth Police Department, Fitzgerald oversaw 1,700 sworn officers and 500 civilian employees.

