Fort Worth police arrested a North Texas celebrity chef Monday night on suspicion of assaulting a family member.

Grady Spears, who was the first chef at Fort Worth's Reata and the founder of Horseshoe Hill Cafe, was arrested just before midnight Monday in the 2700 block of Meadowbrook Drive, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.



Police said the victim had bruising to her face and body and told them that Spears struck her multiple times.

The 49-year-old Spears is being held without bond.

Aside from Reata and Horseshoe Hill Cafe, Spears co-founded Dutch's Hamburgers, near TCU, and his next restaurant -- a chicken and biscuits spot called Glaze -- is slated to open in Crockett Street Food Hall later in 2018.