Fort Worth Brewery Making 'Peeps' Beer

The Collective Brewing Project in Fort Worth is cooking up a beer recipe that is using a marshmallow candy that some find as an Easter favorite: Peeps.

The brew will be called 'Peep This Collab' and is a sour ale made with Peeps, vanilla, lemon peel and butterfly pea flower that will turn the beer a festive purple. Once the beer is ready, they'll add edible glitter for some sparkle.

The brewery is known to get creative with their beer having used ramen noodles in their crafts.

The brewery is hoping to have the beer ready by Easter weekend and should be available at The Collective Brewing Project taproom and Lone Star Taps and Caps locations in Fort Worth and Lewisville.

