Fort Worth 'Black Furday' Event Runs All Weekend

Pet adoption special is meant to help empty overcrowded shelter

By Ben Russell

Published 2 hours ago

    Fort Worth Animal Care and Control wants you to consider adding a forever friend during its Black Furday event.

    For the Black Furday event — Friday, Nov. 29 through Sunday, Dec. 1 — animals will be available for $10 as opposed to the normal $50 adoption fee.

    All of the adoptable animals come spayed or neutered, microchipped and up to date on their vaccines, according to Fort Worth Animal Care and Control.

    Three locations are participating in the event:

    • Fort Worth Animal Shelter, 4900 Martin Street, Fort Worth, TX 76119

    • PetSmart, 4800 SW Loop 820, Fort Worth, TX 76109

    • PetSmart, 2901 Texas Sage Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76177

    To see a list of available animals, click here.

