Fort Worth council members approved zoning Tuesday for The Worth, a 30-story luxury condominium tower planned for downtown.



Designed as a gateway to Panther Island, the tower will bring 138 high-end homes to the site bounded by North Henderson Street, West Bluff Street, Mills Street and West Peach Street. Some of the amenities include high ceilings, spa-style master baths, gourmet kitchens and community amenities like outdoor kitchens, cabanas and even a yoga studio.



The project was proposed by Houston-based Zamco Properties and is being designed by Dallas-based GDA Architects. Construction could begin in late 2018 or early 2019.



See below for renderings of the project, courtesy of The Worth.