Fort Worth Police Investigate Incident Involving Tied Up Teen

Fort Worth police are investigating a bazaar incident involving a group of men and a teenager tied up.

According to police, the teen was possibly trying to steal a car Friday night near Action Auto Recycling Center on South Riverside Drive.

Police say it appears four men grabbed the teen, tied him up, then threw him in the back of the pick up truck.

A witness called police, officers tracked down the truck with the tied up teen.

Fort Worth police say they are still trying to determine whether a crime was committed.