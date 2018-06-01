Former Classmates Award Scholarships to Alma Mater

The inspiration behind scholarships awarded to three students at Richland High School is Friday's Tell Me Something Good. (Published 12 minutes ago)

Scholarships can make all the difference for a student headed to college.

In the case of three students at Richland High School, their scholarships mean so much more than the amount of the check.

The three $1,500 scholarships come the members of the Class of 1967.

"These kids cannot imagine that we still care about them," said Nancy Amos, one of the donors.

Amos says with the 2018 scholarships, she and her former classmates have awarded $28,000 over the past 10 years.

"We are the only class who has a named scholarship program funded by personal donations, some as small as $5 and some as large as $500," said Amos.

Amos also says one of the scholarships awarded each year honors Johnny Rodgers, a classmate who was killed in Vietnam.