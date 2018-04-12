A former Uber driver wanted for the alleged 2017 sexual assault of a 77-year-old passenger has surrendered to police, officials say.

Hashem Ramezanpour is charged with aggravated sexual assault of an elderly/disabled person, according to online records.

Police said Ramezanpour, 41, picked up the woman after she attended church in Dallas Oct. 22. She told police he stopped his Honda Civic minutes away from her Fort Worth home and sexually assaulted her in a wooded area off Texas 377.



After she was assaulted, Ramezanpour drove her the rest of the way home, police said.



"What has been described and reported to police is a violent act no person should ever have to go through," Uber said in a statement to The Dallas Morning News. "We are working with law enforcement officials to fully support their investigation."

"To say this was a 'violent act' is an understatement," the victim's attorney told the DMN last year. "She was beaten, bruised and torn in places no woman, no person should be."

The woman filed a lawsuit against the San Francisco-based Uber and Ramezanpour, seeking more than $1 million in damages.



Police announced Ramezanpour, who had been suspected of fleeing the country after the assault, surrendered to police at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Sunday.

Ramezanpour was held at the Tarrant County Corrections Center with bail set at $100,000. No attorney information was listed.

