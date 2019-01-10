Former Tarrant County Commissioner Dionne Phillips Bagsby, the first female and first African-American to serve on Tarrant County Commissioners court, died Thursday at age 82.

Bagsby had been battling pancreatic cancer since April of 2018 and was surrounded by loved ones and close friends at the time of her passing.

Bagsby is considered a community trailblazer and was among the pioneer educators who worked to peacefully integrate the Fort Worth Independent School District.

At the time of her election to Tarrant County Precinct 1, she unseated a 20-year incumbent Richard "Dick" Anderson and became the only African American female County Commissioner in the State of Texas. She served from January 1989 to January 2005.

Upon her retirement, the Southwest Sub-Courthouse in the 6500 block of Granbury Rd. in Fort Worth was renamed in her honor. It was rededicated on Sept. 7, 2018. The Youth All Sports Complex in the 1500 block of Longhorn Trail in Crowley also bears her name.

In 2018, she was presented with the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce's 2018 High Impact Legacy Award for her work as an "advocate for the disenfranchised."

The family released a statement that reads:

“We are grateful for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support from friends and family from all over the country. Our mother had an affinity for all people and committed herself to improving the lives of women and children. She leaves a legacy of public service that will impact and empower residents of Tarrant County and Texas for generations to come.”

Memorial details were not yet available, but are expected in the coming days.