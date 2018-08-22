Former TCU Employee Pleads Guilty to Stealing From Funds for Low-Income Students - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Former TCU Employee Pleads Guilty to Stealing From Funds for Low-Income Students

Margaret Faust admitted to depositing $1,600 intended for education initiatives into her personal bank account in 2015

By Sara Coello - The Dallas Morning News

Published 2 hours ago

    NBC 5 News

    A longtime Texas Christian University employee pleaded guilty Tuesday to stealing funds from a program for low-income students.

    Margaret Faust, who served as assistant director of the Upward Bound program for 18 years, admitted to depositing $1,600 intended for education initiatives into her personal checking account in early 2015, according to federal court documents.

    The program funds projects to increase graduation and post-secondary education rates for high-school students whose parents are low-income or don't hold four-year degrees.

    Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.

