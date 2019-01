James A. 'Jim' Parker, when he was 54, photographed in the lobby of Southwest Airlines corporate office in Dallas, died Saturday at the age of 72.

A former CEO of Southwest Airlines, who led the Dallas-based company following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, died Saturday.

James Parker, who also served as vice chairman of the airline's board of directors, died unexpectedly Saturday following dinner with friends, a spokesman confirmed Sunday. He was 72.

Parker had been in the role of CEO only a few months at the time of the terror attacks, which sent the airline industry into turmoil.

